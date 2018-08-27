OEC seeking free registration of workers for jobs in abroad till Aug 31

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):An attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), has started the online registration for skilled and unskilled workers for job opportunities in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries especially for upcoming

World Expo 2020 in UAE and FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

An official source told APP here Monday that OEC as public sector organization was successfully proving competent, reliable and cost-effective human resource to the international market, while

ensuring exploitation free environment for overseas job seekers.

He said that since its inception in 1976, the OEC had provided employment to more than 141,000 workers in over 60 different countries.

He said that the OEC had been awarded fastest sending agency awards by the Human Resource Development Service of Korea to process and dispatch of Pakistani manpower to Republic of Korea under their Employment Permit System (EPS) which was the most efficient, fair and transparent recruitment system of the world.

He said that in the wake of Dubai Expo-2020, FIFA World Cup 2022 and other mega projects in the region, a huge number of workforce of all categories and trades professions was required for these mega projects.

The OEC is in process of building and maintaining a database of available workforce in Pakistan, which would be directly accessible to foreign employers.

All professionals highly skilled, skilled, semi-skilled and general workers, who intend to seek employment abroad can apply or register with OEC.

Those candidates who are unable to apply online, may submit their CVs along with copy of deposit slip in any OEC office.

All interested candidates can send their documents to the offices of the OEC including Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar by August 31.