ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Saturday said India has turned the occupied Kashmir into world’s biggest jail owing to prolonged curfew.

Talking to convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Faiz Naqshbandi, Ali Amin said the support of Kashmirs was gradually increasing at the international level due to untiring efforts of government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said a press release.