Obstructions in polling process on polling day punishable act: CM

PESHAWAR, Jul 23 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad
Khan has said that any obstruction in the smooth process of polling on the
polling day will be a punishable offence and no-one can deny the women of their
right to cast their votes.
This he stated during a visit to the Emergency Control Room at Chief Minster Secretariat
Peshawar for the general election-2018.
Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Akbar Khan gave a detailed briefing to the
Caretaker Chief Minister during his visit to the Emergency Control Room.
The Caretaker Chief Minister made a number of queries and gave certain directions for the
constant interaction with different departments and agencies responsible for services and facilitation during the elections.
Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan directed to communicate to the heads of PESCO and TESCO for uninterrupted supply of electricity on the elections day throughout the
province. They should also ensure back up support and generators in functional
condition to facilitate uninterrupted electricity in all the polling stations
and other sensitive places on the elections day.
Caretaker Chief Minister directed the officials in the Emergency Control Room to collect and
monitor complaints of the voters and entertain their genuine complaints within
24 hours.
The Emergency Control room should constantly look at the obstructions and problems in the
whole election process and take immediate measures to resolve them. He said
that the basic aim behind the establishment of Emergency Control Room is to
ensure the peaceful, neutral and transparent holding of elections throughout
the province adding that anything and any move restricting the women to cast
their votes would be a punishable offence.
Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan directed the quarter concerned to ensure wheel –chairs in
election polling booths for the aged and disabled persons in order to
facilitate them in casting their votes.
He ordered to ensure the presence of all government officials on their duty places. There
would be no off and all government officials should be present in their places
of duties adding that their failure will trigger disciplinary action against
them.
He directed the Emergency Control Room to establish constant and uninterrupted liaison and
coordinate with all public sector entities delivering yeoman services in the
elections 2018.