OBOR to fortify connectivity between different country: Shehbaz

LAHORE, May 14 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif on Sunday participated in One-Belt-One-Road (OBOR) Forum
in Beijing, according to a handout issued here on Sunday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping had invited the Punjab chief
minister to take part in the forum.
Congratulating the Chinese president on successful
holding of the Forum, Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan fully
supports the initiative. He said that historical One Belt One Road
initiative of President Xi Jinping is a harbinger of development, prosperity and peace and it will strengthen connectivity between
different countries.
The chief minister also congratulated Chinese premier, political
leadership and leaders of the Communist Party of China on successful holding of the Forum.