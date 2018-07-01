Objective of Amnesty Scheme is to register all undeclared assets: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Ali Zafar Sunday said the main objective of the Amnesty Scheme was to declare hidden assets and the extension in its deadline for a month was to bring maximum people under the tax net.

It was a great opportunity for the people to declare their assets under the scheme which had even been appreciated by the Supreme Court, he said talking to PTV.

He said Rs 50 billion had been collected through the scheme so far and it was expected to rise as the deadline had been extended.

Commenting on the general election, the minister said the election would be held on July 25, and the caretaker government would assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in holding them in free, fair and transparent manner.

He said some constituencies and polling stations were sensitive and the help of army would be taken to avoid any untoward incident there.

The minister said all the political parties should concentrate on their election campaigns and convince the masses regarding their manifestos.

He said international analysts and observers would come to Pakistan and monitor the elections and every possible facility would be provided to them.

National media was enjoying freedom of expression and it should promote positive side of the country, he emphasized.

It was our policy to give equal time to all the political parties on Pakistan Television (PTV), he added.

To a query, Barrister Ali zafar said all national institutions including judiciary, investigation agencies and others were working within their domains and the caretaker government would not interfere in their affairs.

He said if anybody had reservations and complains against any institution, he should consult the courts.

To a question, the minister was of the view that Pakistan should not have been placed in the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the international community should acknowledge the sacrifices of Pakistan in war against terrorism.

FATF in its recent meeting in Paris, also participated by Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, asked the Pakistan to swiftly implement the plan of action to eliminate money laundering, incidents of ransom and terrorism from the country to save the country from moving towards the black list, he added.

Regarding increase in petrol prices, Barrister Ali Zafar said no government wanted to put burden on general public. It was imperative to increase petroleum prices, but they might be deceased next month.

To another question, the minister, who also held the portfolio of water and power minister, said a volunteer experts team was constituted to devise a strategy regarding water shortage and it is up to the next government to continue the policy or not.

He said water shortage was an important issue and concrete measures should be taken to resolve this issue.

Commenting on Afghan refugees, he said extension of three months had been given to register Afghan refugees.