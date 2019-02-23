ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that the objective of Afghan peace was not sole responsibility of Pakistan rather it was a shared responsibility of all stakeholders.
Talking to a private television channel, the foreign minister said all the stakeholders including the United States, Afghan government and other regional players would have to play their due role to establish a durable peace in Afghanistan.
Objective of Afghan peace a shared responsibility: Qureshi
