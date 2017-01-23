NZ overtakes Pakistan in ICC Rankings

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): New Zealand has overtaken Pakistan to

go up to fifth position in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Rankings after

completing a 2-0 win over Bangladesh in their two-match series which

culminated in Christchurch on Monday.

New Zealand, which had won the first Test in Wellington by

seven wickets, has gained two points to move up to 98 points. It is

now one point ahead of sixth-placed Pakistan and three behind

England in the rankings lead by India with 120 points, said an ICC

press release issued here.

Australia is currently placed second with 109 points while

South Africa is third with 107 points. Bangladesh, which started the

series at 65 points, has slipped to 62 points to complete a

forgettable tour of New Zealand. It lost all three One-Day

Internationals, all three Twenty20 Internationals as well as a

limited overs tour game against a New Zealand XI on this tour.

The ICC Test Team Rankings (as on January 23, after the New

Zealand v Bangladesh series) include India (1st, 120 points),

Australia (2nd, 109 points), South Africa (3rd, 107 points), England

(4th, 101 points), New Zealand (5th, 98 (+2), Pakistan (6th, 97

points), Sri Lanka (7th, 96 points), West Indies (8th, 69 points),

Bangladesh (9th, 62 (-3) and Zimbabwe (10th, 5 points).