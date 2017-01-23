NUST wins inter-versity skiing c’ship

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): National University of Sciences and

Technology (NUST) on Monday won the Higher Education Commission

(HEC) Inter-university Skiing Championship at PAF Base Kalabagh.

According to a spokesman of Ski Federation of Pakistan NUST

secured a total of 44 points. Punjab University finished second with

30 points, while University of Karachi ended third, getting 26

points.

A total 18 athletes of six teams participated in the championship including, Punjab University, NUST, Imperial University Lahore, University of Sargodha and University of Karachi.