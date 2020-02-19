Number of Pak students in US universities increases by 5% compared to last year

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):As compared to previous years, the number of Pakistani students at the US universities has been increased by 5.6% due to rising trend of studying abroad among Pakistani youth.

Minister Counselor for Public Affairs at US embassy Lisa Heller said that nearly 8,000 Pakistanis study at universities and colleges across the United States and USA hoped that number to continue to rise further, said a press statement issued here.

Recently, representatives from 13 US universities met thousands of Pakistani students during EducationUSA’s 16th South Asia Tour to schools, universities and college fairs in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.

Academicians from top universities from around the United States shared valuable information about their institutions’ academic programs, campus life, financial aid options and application procedures.

Lisa Heller said that US government was very proud to support the South Asia Tour, which will help Pakistani students choose a US university according to their aptitude.

Executive Director of USEFP Rita Akhtar said, “Each year, the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) looks forward to hosting the South Asia Tour and introducing US universities to Pakistan’s brilliant student body”.

“This year, for the first time, we are providing visiting representatives a chance to connect with Pakistani alumni and admitted students of their institutions as personal connections forged during face-to-face conversations with representatives encourage more Pakistani students to enroll in US colleges and universities over the years”, she added.

Education USA Pakistan is the only free and official source for higher education in the United States and a part of the US Department of State’s network of more than 425 international student advising centers in more than 175 countries. Pakistan’s EducationUSA team is made up exclusively of US graduates, allowing advisers to share firsthand experience with applicants.

According to Institute of International Education’s 2019 Open Doors report, Pakistan was among the world’s fastest growing emerging market places of origin for students in the United States.

The thousands of academic programs, world-class institutions and unmatched flexibility of US higher education make the United States the world’s premier destination for university students.