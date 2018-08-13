Number of cultural activities to be held at Lok Virsa on August 14

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize number of cultural activities to celebrate Independence Day on August 14.

According to official document, Lok Virsa would organize an exhibition titled “artisans-at-work”.

The exhibition will feature master artisans in different craft fields representing all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) to demonstrate their skills at Heritage Museum.

Folk artists and musicians will perform throughout the day and present popular national and folk songs at Lok Virsa.

Traditional drummers will be invited to give recurring performances at Heritage Museum and entertain their visitors on Independence Day.

An exhibition of children art would also be arranged and products prepared by children would be displayed for public on Independence Day.

In the spirit of Independence Sakafat an art forum would organise “Pakistan Festival and Global Village” where beautiful colours and culture of the country will be celebrated on August 18.

Head of Sakafat Arts Forum Dr Momina Khayal told APP that various colourful cultural activities would be arranged during two-day Pakistan Festival and global village.

She said that the festival would be organised at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa). She said that an exhibition would also be arranged along with array of cultural displays, theatre and a milieu of colourful performances.

Dr Khayal said that traditional food court would be set up in the festival to promote the traditional and international cuisine of the country.