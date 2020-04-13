Number of Corona Relief Tiger Force to reach 10 lacs soon

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP):The number of Corona Relief Tiger Force comprising country’s motivated youth was increasing daily as 904,519 young Pakistanis have registered themselves from across the country.

The latest number released by Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU), a total of 904519 citizens has registered on the Citizens Portal here on Monday while a control room had already been set up at the Prime Minister Office for monitoring the evolving situation.

Punjab, being the biggest province population wise, was leading the numbers with 596719, Sindh was second with 137847 while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was third in terms of its total number of youth registered was 127981.

Federal Capital Territory has registered total of 13278 members, from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) a total number of youth 10569, Balochistan was following the rest with 13018 while from Gilgit-Baltistan a total of 5330 registered themselves as tigers.

Earlier, on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PMDU had started the registration for PM Corona Relief Tiger Force on March 31.

Due to large number of entries the registrations was extended still April 15. Interested candidates can take part in it by downloading the Pakistan Citizens Portal App. Prime minister had announced to form such force and directed the Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar to formulate the force.