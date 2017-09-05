Number of civilians fleeing Myanmar’s Rakhine for Bangladesh increasing: UN

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 5 (APP): More than 123,000 people from Myanmar’s

restive Rakhine state have fled to Bangladesh since the latest outbreak of violence, the United Nations migration agency Tuesday announced seeking $18 million to urgently help the refugees.

“Clear signs that more will cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar before

situation stabilizes,” the Director of Operations and Emergencies at the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Mohammed Abdiker, said on Twitter. “Without more international] support, suffering will continue.”