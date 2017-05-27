Nuclear prowess – an ultimate guarantee for national security

By Ejaz Shah

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP): Pakistan marks May 28 (Sunday) as

a thanksgiving day being 19th anniversary of the momentous event

when the nation achieved nuclear capability on this day in 1998

and became 7th power of the world thwarting all inimical

designs of enemies.

The onus for nuclearization in South Asia squarely lies with

India, which first boastfully carried out nuclear explosions earlier

in 1998 leaving no option for Pakistan but to give a befitting

response by conducting a series of seven consecutive blasts in the

Chaghi mountain of Balochistan province on the historic day.

With the recitation of Allah-ho-Akbar (Allah is the Great)

on the day known as Youm-i-Takbeer, a huge bang was heard and the

world witnessed that the giant mountain shook with changing colour,

besides release of mammoth amount of energy in the shape of thick

clouds whereby elevating Pakistan to nuclear omnipotence.

The credit goes to the nation’s leadership at that critical

time. The then Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif stood his

ground firmly in the face of international pressure and lucrative

offers of aid if he would abandon the plan to reply to the Indian

nuclear challenge.

Down the line, analysts and lawmakers point out, the country

has been able to stand up to threats and aggressive postures of the

hostile neighbour … thanks to the bold decision the then prime

minister had taken at that critical juncture.

Chairman of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Defence

Production Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum said Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif had made the country’s defence invincible by giving a

go-ahead signal for conducting successful nuclear tests 19 years

back.

“It is the nuclear capability that prevents the enemy

even to think of casting an evil eye on the world’s first Islamic

atomic power,” he told APP while commenting on the anniversary of

Youm-e-Takbeer.

He said Pakistan always opposed arms race in South Asia,

but it was India, which not only indulged in acquiring weapons

but also conducted nuclear explosions first, leaving no option

for the former to give a befitting response.

General Qayyum said India’s aggression in 1965 and 1971

got a befitting response, but, now, Pakistan was a proven nuclear

state and no one could even think of any hostility against it.

Because of Pakistan’s atomic capability India was just hurling

hollow threats.

He said Pakistan believed in maintaining minimum credible

deterrence to ensure national security. However, its nuclear

programme was in safe hands and being guarded as the most

essential asset, he added.

He said the Armed Forces of Pakistan were fully prepared

to give a befitting response to any misadventure by the enemy.

He urged the international community to take notice of

India’s continued strides of acquiring latest weapons and

aggressive postures. Pakistan was always for ensuring peace and

stability in the region.

Senator Kulsoom Parveen said the atomic capability had

not only made the country’s defence unconquerable, but it was

also a gift for the whole Muslim Ummah.

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Javed Lateef

termed May 28 a ‘history-making day’ for the nation. Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif would make Pakistan a complete stable economy through

his prudent policies like he had ensured its security and integrity

by conducting nuclear tests in 1998.

PML-N leader and Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman

Siddiq-ul-Farooq said the prime minister wanted to see Pakistan as

an economic power like he had made it an atomic power. The Pakistan

Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership were fully committed to make

the country self-reliant, self-sustainable and prosperous.

The PML-N government in a nerve-wreaking situation in 1998,

he recalled, did not bow to the Indian threats and went ahead for

nuclear explosions despite mounting international pressure and made

Pakistan a nuclear power.

Now the PML-N government had launched China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC), which would open new avenues of prosperity

as no one could deny the fact that a strong economy was a must for a

strong defence, he added.

Siddiq-ul-Farooq said Pakistan believed in peace and never

interfered in other countries’ internal matters.

It has been a normal practice in the country to observe ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ with solemnity, avoiding any pomp and show as

Pakistan believes in nuclear non-proliferation and maintains only

minimum essential deterrence against any threat to its security.

The Youm-e-Takbeer, which literally means “the day when Allah

Almighty’s name was exalted”, will be observed across the country

with national zeal and fervour on Sunday to commemorate the historic

nuclear tests.

Special prayers will be offered for the country’s stability

and prosperity, the constitution’s supremacy and eradication of

terrorism.

Various ceremonies and seminars will be organized in which

eminent scientists, intellectuals, defence analysts and notable personalities will pay tribute to the team of nuclear scientists, who

had raised Pakistan’s strategic status among the comity of nations

and signified the principle of self-reliance.

Radio Pakistan and television channels will broadcast special

programmes to highlight the significance of the day while print media

will publish supplements to acknowledge the importance of the event.