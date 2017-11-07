NTF in full swing at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP):National Theater Festival at Pakistan National Council of the Arts continues ,Ajoka Theater’s play “Kaun Hai Ye Gustakh” the 9th play of ongoing National Theater Festival, 2017.

The play is written by Shahid Nadeem and directed by Madiha Gohar and is being presented under the banner of “Ajoka Theater” said a press release issued here.

The story revolves around Saadat Hasan Manto, the iconic Urdu fiction writer of the subcontinent. He will be seen dealing with his opponents, how they malign his character and writings, how these oppressors hide their own fear of not being able to deal with his way of expressing society in a blunt and bold way, and writing about its weaknesses and social and moral evils.

The play includes abstracts from many of Manto’s own stories.