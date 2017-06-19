NTDC connects Balloki Power Plant to national grid

ISLAMABAD, June 19 (APP): National Transmission and Despatch

Company Ltd (NTDC) Monday connected 1200MW RLNG Balloki Power Plant

to the national grid.

According to an NTDC spokesman, the power plant was connected

through 500kV Balloki-Shaikhupura transmission line and 500kV

Coal Fired Power Plant Sahiwal-Balloki transmission line as an

interim arrangement for back feed of Balloki power house.

He said 9 towers of 500 kV Guddu-DG Khan transmission line had

collapsed due to high intensity windstorms and torrential rains

in various parts of Rajanpur. However, power supply was restored

to the affected areas through alternate sources.

The spokesman said some 20 km away from Guddu, in the plains of

Indus Pump, continuous flow of rainy water from the mountains of

Balochistan led to the collapse of towers.

Teams of NTDC engineers and contractors, he said, were mobilized

immediately and restoration work was started under the supervision

of GM (Asset Management) and Chief Engineer (Asset Management)

Multan.

The teams were facing difficulties in transportation of men

and material at sites of damaged towers due to waterlogging and

slush in the area, he added.

NTDC Managing Director Dr Fiaz Ahmad Chaudhry, he said, was

monitoring the rehabilitation activities, who had instructed the

teams to complete the restoration work in the shortest possible

time.