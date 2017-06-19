NTDC connects Balloki Power Plant to national grid

ISLAMABAD, June 19 (APP): National Transmission and Despatch
Company Ltd (NTDC) Monday connected 1200MW RLNG Balloki Power Plant
to the national grid.
According to an NTDC spokesman, the power plant was connected
through 500kV Balloki-Shaikhupura transmission line and 500kV
Coal Fired Power Plant Sahiwal-Balloki transmission line as an
interim arrangement for back feed of Balloki power house.
He said 9 towers of 500 kV Guddu-DG Khan transmission line had
collapsed due to high intensity windstorms and torrential rains
in various parts of Rajanpur. However, power supply was restored
to the affected areas through alternate sources.
The spokesman said some 20 km away from Guddu, in the plains of
Indus Pump, continuous flow of rainy water from the mountains of
Balochistan led to the collapse of towers.
Teams of NTDC engineers and contractors, he said, were mobilized
immediately and restoration work was started under the supervision
of GM (Asset Management) and Chief Engineer (Asset Management)
Multan.
The teams were facing difficulties in transportation of men
and material at sites of damaged towers due to waterlogging and
slush in the area, he added.
NTDC Managing Director Dr Fiaz Ahmad Chaudhry, he said, was
monitoring the rehabilitation activities, who had instructed the
teams to complete the restoration work in the shortest possible
time.
