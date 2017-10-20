NTC Inter region badminton tournament concluded

LAHORE, Oct 20 (APP):National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) headquarters won the men’s single title and South Region grabbled the men’s double title of the 4th NTC inter region badminton tournament which concluded here on Friday at the Punjab University sports complex hall.

A large number of players belonging to different regions of the NTC displayed their skill and technique in the singles and doubles events and thrilled the audience competition.

Managing Director ,NTC, Brig Waqar Rasheed Khan was the chief guest at the final and witnessed the matches with keen interest.

Speaking on the occasion he said efforts are being made to create healthy activities in the organization and the inter region badminton tournament was a part of it.

“We have evolved a comprehensive sports activities plan to engage our employees in healthy activities and to help them to showcase their talent in different events “,he said.

MD ,NTC said a keen competition was witnessed during the badminton tournament and he was impressed to see the high performance of the players.

He acknowledged the efforts of Central region for holding this event and said General Manager NTC, Sagheer Mehdi made excellent arrangements to hold this event in a befitting manner. He urged the concerned quarters to organize such activities on regular basis.

Later, the MD,NTC, gave away the medals and the prizes to the notable performers of the event.