NSER is vital for development planning: Marvi

KARACHI, Aug 20 (APP): BISP National Socio Economic Registry

(NSER) is a national asset vital for development planning at all levels for the progress of the country.

It is not just a tool for identifying poor for financial assistance but is utilized by a number of organizations for their welfare initiatives.

This was stated by Minister of State and Chairperson BISP MNA Marvi Memon during her visit to tehsil Thul in Jacobabad where she spot checked the ongoing survey for NSER update.

A statement on Sunday said that NSER is Pakistan’s only demographic directory of households in public domain.

Currently the resurvey for NSER update is underway in pilot districts that will end by August end after which national rollout will start.

While speaking on the occasion, Chairperson BISP said that the incumbent government is committed to make NSER number 1 in the world as currently it ranks at number 5 worldwide.

So far good progress has been made in achieving this milestone by registering 110% households of the estimated caseload.

The survey in Jacobabad that started in March 17, has registered

214,317 households against the expected caseload of 187,056

households.

Overall BISP has surveyed 2.6 million households in pilot districts.

Chairperson BISP interacted with women in Mochi Basti, village

Aqilpur, village Hadi Bux Khoso, village Qaim Khan Khoso and Jacobabad city and listened to their feedback.

She said that the ongoing survey is technology enabled and there

is intensive supervision in terms of evaluation by operation review

firms, internal monitoring and citizens’ hotline.

She shared the survey data with them so that they can check their

respective areas and come up with valuable feedback.

She added that strict check is maintained on enumerators.

Payments are only made on quality data, otherwise the households

are resurveyed.

Talking to media, Chairperson BISP said that there are no splits

in PML (N).

Difference of opinion is the beauty of democracy where everyone

is free to hold independent views. It reflects democracy within our

political party.

She added that GT road rally clearly depicted the love of people

for their leader and there is no need to pay attention to political

opponents as they keep on raising negative allegations.

Its public that only matters.