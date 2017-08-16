NSC voices concern over LoC violations; HR violations in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): The National Security Committee
(NSC) Wednesday voiced concern over the violations by India across
the Line of Control (LoC) and human rights violations against the
innocent people in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
here at the PM Office reiterated that regional peace was directly
linked to resolution of all outstanding issues including the core
issue of Jammu and Kashmir.
The meeting reviewed both internal and external security
situation and the foreign policy imperatives in regional and global
context.
A statement released at the end of the meeting said the
National Security Committee (NSC) expressed “concern over frequent
incidents of cross-border firing by Indian forces over the Line of
Control and strongly condemned the grave violations of human rights
inflicted upon innocent people of Indian occupied Jammu and
Kashmir.”
While reaffirming its continued commitment to pursue peace and
stability in Afghanistan through an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led
peace process, the forum resolved to work at all levels with the
people and Government of Afghanistan for removal of all irritants
including repeated cross border fire and support network in
Afghanistan for terrorist incidents in Pakistan.
The NSC unanimously expressed satisfaction over the gains of
anti-terrorism operations particularly Radd-ul-Fasaad and Khyber-4
and resolved to continue with these operations till elimination of
the last trace of terrorist elements.
The NSC lauded the zeal, fervor and unity demonstrated by the
entire nation during the ongoing 70th Independence Day celebrations.
The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence Engr. Khurram
Dastgir Khan, Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for
Interior Ahsan Iqbal, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif,
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood
Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval
Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief
Marshal Sohail Aman, National Security Advisor Lt. Gen (Retd) Nasser
Khan Janjua, Director General ISI, Lt. Gen. Naveed Mukhtar and
senior civil and military officials.
