NSC resolves to keep Pakistan’s defence impregnable against external aggression

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): The National Security
Committee met here Friday with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair and
expressed its unwavering resolve to keep Pakistan’s defence impregnable against all
forms of external aggression.
The meeting was attended by the ministers for finance and
foreign affairs, chairman joint chiefs of the staff committee,
all three services chiefs and senior civil and military
officials, a PM Office statement said.
The committee expressed a deep concern over repeated
violations of Line of Control (LoC) by India, resulting in
loss of innocent lives owing to shelling and firing across the
LoC.
The NSC also condemned violation of human rights in the
Indian Occupied Kashmir and use of excessive force against
unarmed civilians.
The body was informed that the prime minister, in his
meeting with the UN secretary general, had handed over a dossier
documenting the systematic human rights violations by India in
Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and stressed the need for
appointing a Special Envoy on Jammu and Kashmir.
It was briefed that the prime minister and the foreign
minister had engaged the leadership of several important
countries to share Pakistan’s perspective on regional and
global security challenges. Salient aspects and outcomes of
the prime minister’s visit to New York for the UN General
Assembly (UNGA) were also shared with the committee.
The committee was also briefed that the foreign minister
had visited key regional countries, including China, Iran and
Turkey to apprise their leadership of Pakistan’s perspective
on crucial regional and international issues.
It was informed that Pakistan’s continued engagement
with leading world powers on matters of regional security had
generated a supportive sentiment for Pakistan amongst world
leaders during interactions on the sidelines of the UNGA in
New York.
The national security body also reviewed the current
developments in the relationship with Afghanistan as well as
common avenues for continued cooperation, especially border
management and repatriation of refugees.
The committee reiterated its commitment for peace in
Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.
