NSA stresses political solution of Afghan conflict

ISLAMABAD, June 9 (APP): National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt

Gen (R) Naseer Janjua Friday stressed the need for political

solution of Afghan conflict.

The need was highlighted by the NSA at the meetings with High

Commissioner of Australia Margret Adamson and High Commissioner

of Canada Perry Calderwood who called on him separately at his

office here.

Matters pertaining to regional security situation with special

regard to recent attack in Kabul came under discussion.

The NSA reiterated that peace in Afghanistan is prerequisite

for lasting peace in the region.