NSA stresses political solution of Afghan conflict

National Security Adviser, Lt. Gen. (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua in a meeting with Australian High Commissioner Ms. Margaret Adamson and Canadian High Commissioner Mr. Perry Calderwood at his office.

ISLAMABAD, June 9 (APP): National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt
Gen (R) Naseer Janjua Friday stressed the need for political
solution of Afghan conflict.
The need was highlighted by the NSA at the meetings with High
Commissioner of Australia Margret Adamson and High Commissioner
of Canada Perry Calderwood who called on him separately at his
office here.
Matters pertaining to regional security situation with special
regard to recent attack in Kabul came under discussion.
The NSA reiterated that peace in Afghanistan is prerequisite
for lasting peace in the region.

