NSA Gen McMaster underscores needs for continued Pak-US cooperation

WASHINGTON, May 7 (APP): US National Security Adviser Lt Gen McMaster has noted Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism during a meeting here with Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry.

This was the ambassador’s first cabinet level interaction after presenting credentials to President Trump late in April.

During the meeting, bilateral relations were discussed in wake of Gen McMaster’s recent visit to Pakistan. Peace in Afghanistan and broader regional stability also came under discussion.

Noting Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism, the NSA underscored the need for continued cooperation for a stable and prosperous region.

The ambassador informed the NSA that his visit to Pakistan was

useful for both sides to better understand each other’s perspective

on issues of mutual interest. He said peace in Afghanistan was a high priority for Pakistan especially to consolidate the gains made in

the enduring fight against terrorism.

He also briefed the NSA about prospects of economic engagement between the two countries and the investment opportunities emerging in Pakistan after the economic turnaround.

The environment, ambassador noted, was ideal for investment by the foreign companies, including the United States, in energy and infrastructure development.