NSA for exploring more areas of cooperation to further improve Pak- EU ties

ISLAMABAD, April 19 (APP): National Security Adviser, Lt General (Retd) Nasser Janjua Wednesday expressed satisfaction over trajectory and substance of overall Pakistan and European Union (EU) relations and stressed further improvement in these ties by exploring more areas of cooperation.

He was talking to a delegation of European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs which called on him here. The multi-party delegation was led by David McAlister.

Besides, stability and evolving geo-political situation of the region, matters pertaining to Pakistan security also came under discussion.

Welcoming the delegation, Nasser Janjua said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with EU and briefed about overall improving security situation of Pakistan and future projections.

Explaining the challenges and how resiliently people of Pakistan stood firmly to respond to them, he highlighted opportunities Pakistan will offer and provide to world for economic integration and connectivity in future.

“Pakistan should not be seen through present difficult situation only. Although we are passing through some challenging times but we are a great country of future,” he asserted.

The delegates appreciated and acknowledged progress that Pakistan has made in recent years in countering terrorism and extremism. They also appreciated Pakistan outlook for providing a great connectivity to world in future.

They acknowledged that Pakistan is a beautiful country with a great future with particular scope for tourism.