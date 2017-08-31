NSA, David Hale discuss Pak-US relations

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): United States ambassador to Pakistan

David Hale called on National Security Adviser Lt. Gen (R) Nasser

Khan Janjua on Thursday and discussed the new U.S strategy on

Afghanistan and South Asia announced by President Trump in his

address at Fort Myers on August 20.

The cordial discussion lasted for fifty minutes, says a press

release.

Ambassador Hale said that the press had generally taken the

policy piece by piece instead of interpreting it as a whole.

He clarified that President Trump did not blame Pakistan for

failure in Afghanistan.

It was also wrong to assume that the policy recommended a

purely military solution or that engagement with Pakistan had been

ruled out, he added.

Military strategy, he said, was just one piece of the policy

which espoused a political solution.

US ambassador displayed a cooperative outlook and expressed

his desire to work closely with Pakistan to find solutions.

The policy, he added, supported the role of regional countries

in a peaceful settlement where Pakistan had an important role to

play.

He said the U.S was thinking of reviving and accelerating the

QCG and the Six-plus-One process on Afghanistan where Pakistan will

have a leading role. U.S. recognized Pakistan’s sacrifices in the

war on terror and hoped that it would continue to play its

cooperative role.

The Ambassador further clarified that additional troops in

Afghanistan will be deployed as trainers of Afghan Armed Forces.

Enhanced authority for decision making given to field

commanders meant quick action against all terrorist groups,

including the TTP which is enemy of Pakistan.

“Kabul Government had also been called upon to realign itself

for playing its full role in controlling the insurgency and winning

over the hearts and minds of its people while improving its

governance,” the ambassador stressed.

Regarding the role envisaged for India, the Ambassador said

his Government was aware about the feelings in Pakistan on this

matter and was ready to play its role in reducing tensions between

the two neighbours.

He further clarified that India’s role was envisaged for

economic development only.

Thanking Ambassador for the cooperative outlook, NSA said that

Pakistan was taking its time to fully examine the new policy and

considering all options and would like to receive further details

from the U.S. side.

He said this notwithstanding, President Trump’s address at

Fort Myers was disappointing and had deeply hurt the feelings of the

Government and the people of Pakistan.

Pakistan had been wrongly blamed, threatened and negatively

projected to the world which was unacceptable. Our nuclear weapons

were wrongly linked with terrorism which was totally uncalled for ,

he added.

“The new policy has created uncertainties and further added to

the regional fragility and imbalance. That is why the people, the

Parliament and the Government had sharply reacted to President

Trump’s statement.”

NSA stressed the need for working together to stabilize

Afghanistan.

He said, “we all should work together to seek the closure of

conflict in Afghanistan instead of winning it. Victory in war, he

said, resides in the way war is prosecuted. He identified faulty

persecution of war in Afghanistan as the reason of rise in violence.

He further said, “One should not try and win war in

Afghanistan by way of vengeance as this will further spread the

conflict and spiral things out of control.

US Ambassador agreed with the suggestion to seek the closure

of conflict in Afghanistan.

Regarding the role envisaged for India in Afghanistan, NSA

said that creation of competitiveness within a campaign and alliance

is counter-productive and the sides should not go that way.

Reiterating the risks and dangers of a purely military

strategy, NSA suggested establishment of a parallel fully-empowered

Political Authority by US in Afghanistan that would work in parallel

to the military commanders to help find a peaceful, political

solution to the conflict and bring the perpetual conflict in

Afghanistan to a quick closure that was in the best interest of all

parties.

NSA also clarified to the US Ambassador that any kinetic

action will further vitiate the situation and hence be avoided.

Ambassador US agreed and said, “we rather need to normalize the

situation.”

The NSA and the ambassador both reiterated to work very

closely to find solution to seek the closure of this conflict in

Afghanistan.