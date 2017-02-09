NSA appreciates improved security situation due to NAP

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): National Security Advisor Gen (R)

Nasir Khan Janjua on Thursday appreciated the overall improvement in

the security situation of the country as a result of implementation

of National Action Plan (NAP).

The third meeting of Implementation Committee of National

Action Plan chaired by its convener National Security Advisor Gen

(R) Nasir Khan Janjua, was held here.

Federal and provincial high level officials, DGMO and senior

representatives of Intelligence Bureau, Inter Services Intelligence

and Military Intelligence attended the meeting.

In his welcome address, Nasir Janjua stressed that there was

need to further speed up implementation on National Action Plan for

achieving permanent peace.

The officials reviewed steps regarding National Action Plan in

their respective provinces and looked into problems faced by them.

The National Security Advisor informed the participants about

consultations done so far to bring the madaris into national

mainstream.

He also apprised about the decisions of the cabinet about

peaceful return of Afghan refugees.

He also mentioned about the priorities of the government with

regard to proscribed organizations and gave a detailed briefing on

the issue.

About FATA reforms, the advisor explained decisions of the

government and said the government wanted to increase harmony among

stakeholders on the issue of FATA reforms.

He said it was priority of the government to increase speed of

development work in FATA and improve lives of the people.

In his concluding remarks, the advisor appreciated the

performance of law enforcement institutions and intelligence

agencies.

The participants reviewed implementation of decisions taken in

the last meeting.

Improvement and reforms in criminal justice system were also

discussed in detail during the meeting.

The participants of the meeting said that meeting of all the

units of the country at one point would create national integration.

During the seven hour long meeting, it was felt that since all

the provinces started to work in harmony and mutual cooperation with

the federal officials, clear results of National Action Plan could

be seen.

They stressed on the need to come upto the expectations of the

people.