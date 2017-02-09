NSA appreciates improved security situation due to NAP

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): National Security Advisor Gen (R)
Nasir Khan Janjua on Thursday appreciated the overall improvement in
the security situation of the country as a result of implementation
of National Action Plan (NAP).
The third meeting of Implementation Committee of National
Action Plan chaired by its convener National Security Advisor Gen
(R) Nasir Khan Janjua, was held here.
Federal and provincial high level officials, DGMO and senior
representatives of Intelligence Bureau, Inter Services Intelligence
and Military Intelligence attended the meeting.
In his welcome address, Nasir Janjua stressed that there was
need to further speed up implementation on National Action Plan for
achieving permanent peace.
The officials reviewed steps regarding National Action Plan in
their respective provinces and looked into problems faced by them.
The National Security Advisor informed the participants about
consultations done so far to bring the madaris into national
mainstream.
He also apprised about the decisions of the cabinet about
peaceful return of Afghan refugees.
He also mentioned about the priorities of the government with
regard to proscribed organizations and gave a detailed briefing on
the issue.
About FATA reforms, the advisor explained decisions of the
government and said the government wanted to increase harmony among
stakeholders on the issue of FATA reforms.
He said it was priority of the government to increase speed of
development work in FATA and improve lives of the people.
In his concluding remarks, the advisor appreciated the
performance of law enforcement institutions and intelligence
agencies.
The participants reviewed implementation of decisions taken in
the last meeting.
Improvement and reforms in criminal justice system were also
discussed in detail during the meeting.
The participants of the meeting said that meeting of all the
units of the country at one point would create national integration.
During the seven hour long meeting, it was felt that since all
the provinces started to work in harmony and mutual cooperation with
the federal officials, clear results of National Action Plan could
be seen.
They stressed on the need to come upto the expectations of the
people.
