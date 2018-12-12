NRO not to be given to any leaders of pol. figure: Durrani

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Affairs, Iftikhar Durrani Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI), government would not give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), benefit to any political figures.

Imran Khan the prime minister of Pakistan had clear statements regarding the matter of NRO, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

“We have agreement with some 26 countries to share information of those Pakistanis having bank accounts or money hidden there to protect themselves from cases or taxes,” he said.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), was not working under government’s influence, he said adding that the institution was working independently.

Commenting on cases of the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, and Pakistan Peoples Party, he said that PTI government had nothing to do with them because cases against Zardari, Shahbaz, Nawaz and others were filed during the tenure of last governments.

To a question about Babar Awan, Jehangir Tareen and Aleem Khan, he said that it was the responsibility of the previous governments to ask them for their matters, They should not ask the PTI government about them, he added. Everyone was responsible of his or her deeds, he added.

To another question, he said that Ishaq Dar had made agreement with foreign banks, adding that the former PML-N finance minister, halted the information about the bank accounts.