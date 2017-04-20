NPC chalks out programmes to pay homage to Allama Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP): The Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) has chalked out programmes to pay homage to poet of East Allama

Muhammad Iqbal in connection with his 79th death anniversary.

This includes three special lectures, exhibition of photographs and paintings and essay competition.

The exclusive lectures will be delivered by eminent scholars to highlight philosophy of great poet till April 28. Each lecture would be held at 3:30 p.m.

First of the three lectures will be delivered by Prof. Dr. Ayub Sabir on `Iqbal’s Vision of Khudi,’ the second entitled, `Iqbal’s Vision of Ummah and Nationalism’ will be delivered by Prof. Dr. Talib Hussain Sial while Prof.Fateh Muhammad Malik will deliver lecture on `Iqbal’s Vision of Pakistan’ to be presided over by Dr.Naeem Ghani, Chairman.

An exhibition of rare and historic photographs of Iqbal’s life, besides, master pieces of legendary painter Aslam Kamal, elaborating poetic thoughts of Iqbal in colours will be inaugurated by Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Division, Irfan Siddiqui on April 26.

It will be open for general public daily from 9:30 a.m to 5.00 p.m till April 30.

An essay competition among students of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad has also been arranged as part of Iqbal’s week programmes at 9:30 a.m on April 27.

The prize distribution ceremony for winners of essay competition will take place at Islamabad Model College for Boys (Postgraduate) H-8/4, at 10 a.m on May 4.