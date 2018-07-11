Notice of charge handed out to cricketer Ahmed Shehzad

LAHORE, Jul 11 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board issued and handed over a ‘ Notice of Charge ‘ to test cricketer Ahmad Shehzad for failing a dope test and provisionally suspended him till the outcome of the charges (doping).

“Under the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Anti-Doping Rules (Anti-Doping Rules’) PCB conducted in-competition dope testing through an independent collecting agency during the Pakistan Cup 2018 held in Faisalabad. Amongst others, the urine sample of Ahmad Shehzad cricketer collected on 3rd May 2018”, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Wednesday.

He said the sample was forwarded to a WADA-accredited laboratory for analysis which, through its Analytical Report, gave an Adverse Analytical Finding for the presence of a Prohibited Substance. PCB received the Analytical Report on June 11 2018.

“On June 12, 2018 PCB requested Anti Doping Agency of Pakistan to constitute an Independent Review Board and give their finding on whether a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption existed and/or whether there had been a departure from the international standards of testing “,he said.

This required the Review Panel to examine the lab pack and they thus wrote to the WADA accredited Laboratory requesting the same. The WADA accredited Laboratory submitted the Lab pack to the Review Panel earlier this week, said the spokesman.

“Upon receipt of the findings from the Review Board , the PCB issued and handed over a Notice of Charge to Ahmad Shehzad. He has been given till july 18 to advise whether he wishes to have his Sample tested and till July 27 to respond to the charges leveled in the Notice of Charge “,he maintained.