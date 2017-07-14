Nothing unpleasant happened in cabinet meeting: Interior ministry

ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP): A spokesman of interior ministry Friday

clarified that nothing unpleasant happened and Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan did not walk out of the cabinet meeting.

“We should avoid speculations and unrealistic comments with

regard to remarks of interior minister during Cabinet meeting

held on Thursday,” he said this in a statement issued

here.

There was no validity or truth in news telecast on some media

channels in this regard, he added.

The spokesman said Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan could not attend

the parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz due to

personal engagements as even before he also could not attend several

parliamentary party meetings.

This aspect should not be wrongly interpreted, he said.

The minister will inform about his position through media

about the current situation in the next few days.