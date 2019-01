ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Noted Na’at Khwan and Urdu poet Muzaffar Warsi was remembered on Monday on his nineth death anniversary. He had died on January 28, 2011 in Lahore. Muzaffar Warsi, who was an Urdu poet, critic, essay writer and lyricist, was born on Dec 23, 1933 in Meerath, India.