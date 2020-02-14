Noted Islamic body gives away meals to homeless in New York City

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (APP):A prominent Islamic charitable organization distributed hot meals among hundreds of homeless people in New York City on a cold Thursday afternoon.

Pakistan’s Consul General Ayesha Ali and her deputy, Naeem Cheema, joined hands with dozens of volunteers of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), and gave away food packages to the homeless who had lined up on a busy avenue in Manhattan.

An estimated 70,000 people are homeless in this bustling city of over 8.4 million. Some of them sleep on the streets while others in shelters provided by the city government.

Speaking to reporters, Ayesha Ali lauded the organizers for this noble undertaking in which a large number of Pakistani-Americans, especially young men and women, took part.

“I am very happy to see Pakistani-Americans actively taking part in this effort,” she said. “I congratulate you.”

ICNA’s New York’s Hunger Prevention Inchage, Anwar Gujjar was also present at the occasion, as was ICNA Relief’s spokesman Moviz Siddiqui.