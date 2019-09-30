Northamptonshire re-sign Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP):Northamptonshire have re-signed Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf for the first half of next season.

Ashraf played in the 2019 Vitality T20 Blast, claiming 11 wickets at 19, and he will be back next summer and this time be available for all formats of the game.

The County will be plying their trade in the Specsavers County Championship Division One nest season following last week’s promotion, and head coach David Ripley believes Ashraf will bring some variation to their seam attack.

And he is also backing the 25-year-old to deliver with the bat.