Normal life remains paralyzed on 72nd day in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):Normal life in Indian Occupied Kashmir continues to remain paralyzed on the 72nd straight day on Tuesday, today, across the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, restrictions continue to remain imposed, shops closed except for few hours in the morning and evening, and schools and offices are empty and public transport is off the roads.

Heavy deployment of Indian forces and ban on pre-paid phones and internet services are causing great inconveniences to the people throughout the territory and what is adding to their agony is that the IOK administration has not given any indication of the internet being restored anytime soon.