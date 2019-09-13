Normal life remains paralyzed in IOK on 40th successive day

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP):In Indian occupied Kashmir, normal life remains paralyzed on 40th consecutive day on Friday due to continued curfew, restrictions and communication blackout imposed by the Indian government.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Kashmir valley is under continued military siege since August 5 when Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed strict clampdown in the territory. Thousands of Indian troops have kept millions of Kashmiris confined to their homes during all these days.