Noor Jehan’s 17th death anniversary to be observed tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP):The 17th death anniversary of ‘Malika-e-Tarannum Madam Noor Jehan’ will be observed on December 23 (tomorrow).

According to private news TV channel, Quran Khawani would be held for the departed soul and people belonging to Pakistan film industry will paid rich tribute to the services of Madam Noor Jehan.

Born as Allah Wasai on September 21, 1926 in Kasur. Noor Jehan started her musical career from Calcutta at the age of nine as a singer child star.

She was renowned as one of the greatest and most influential singers of her time in South Asia and was given the honorific title of Malika-e-Tarannum.

After partition, she came to Pakistan and started her film career as actress singer and the first female film director with film “Chann Wey” in 1951.

Her last film as actress “Ghalib” was released in 1961. She recorded about 10, 000 songs in various languages of India and Pakistan including Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi and Sindhi.

Noor Jehan ruled the film industry for more than 35 years and sung appropriately six thousand songs for Urdu, Punjabi and Sindhi films.

She was not only a celebrated playback singer but also a gifted ghazal singer.

In 1957 Noor Jehan was awarded the President Award for her acting and singing capabilities.

On December 23, 2000 Noor Jehan died as a result of heart failure and was buried in Karachi.