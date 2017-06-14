Non-payment of honorarium should be breach of privilege: Speaker

ISLAMABAD June 14 (APP): Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday said non-payment of honorarium to employees performing duties during budget session, by their respective ministries should be considered breach of privilege of the House.

The Speaker commented on the matter when it was raised during the House proceedings that even after announcement at floor of the House by the Finance Minister, some line ministries do not pay honorarium to their employees who perform duties at the Parliament House during the budget session.

MNA, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao had drawn the attention of the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar towards a tradition of announcing honorarium for employees of National Assembly, the Senate and other ministries and said, this tradition should continue.

The minister assured that honorarium would be announced for such

employees as the government thinks that it was right of the employees.

On this moment, the Speaker mentioned to the issue of non-payment of honorarium to employees at different despite announcement in the House.

“You should ensure that the announcement you make here, is complied with in letter and spirit and non-payment of honorarium by any ministry must be considered as breach of privilege,” the Speaker directed the Finance Minister.