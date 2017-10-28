Non-implementation of UN resolution on Kashmir a big mark on its credibility

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):The speakers in a seminar on Kashmir,have said that the non-implementation of the UN resolutions are not only a big question mark on the credibility of the UN but also a test for the conscience of the international community.

According to the Pakistani embassy in Cairo, it held a seminar to mark the black day on October 27, rcalling India’s occupation of Jummu and Kashmir in 1947 against the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

The event was among other was attended by students studying at Azhar University in Cairo, senior journalists, professors and former Egyptian ambassadors to Pakistan including Columnists, Analysts and Professors, on the occasion added that the dispute of Jammu & Kashmir is the oldest unresolved issues on the agenda of the United Nations, it is still a challange for the body and and a bad mark on it credibility.

The ambassador of Pakistan to Egypt, Mushtaq Ali Shah, expressed his satisfaction for the Egyptian participation and their show of solidarity to the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination.

He added, “We are very happy that there is a big number of Egyptians participating in this event. Pakistan and Egypt have common challenges, interests and perceptions and they share many things together and we are very glad today for their participation.”

“What makes Kashmir different is that you can conquer the land but not the people. Kashmir is people” he continued.

Deputy editor-in-chief of the state-run Al-Gomhoriya newspaper, El-Sayed Hany, condemned extra-judicial executions and violence committed against people in Kashmir, calling on India to abide by UN resolutions that grants Kashmiris the right to self-determination through democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite.

A short documentary on India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and atrocities being committed by the Indian occupation forces was also screened.