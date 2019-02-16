Non availability of coaches restrict railcar service

HYDERABAD, Feb 16 (APP):Minister for Railway Sheik Rashid Ahmad said that non availability of coaches had restricted the railway management to launch up and down railcar service from Hyderabad to Karachi.

The tenders have been floated and whenever, sufficient coaches would be made available, the railcar would start running between the two cities, he said. The minister assured that when the bullet train service would be initiated, a train would also be on up and down tracks between Hyderabad and Karachi to facilitate the citizens.

Keeping in view the heavy rush, he informed that the government had planned to bring 20 more passengers trains on track in different routes of the country which would not only ease the pressure, but the people would have better traveling facility.