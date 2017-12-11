Nodw It is Imran’s turn to face accountability: Cap Safdar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Captain (Retd) Safdar, the son-in-law of PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman

Imran Khan should face the same process of accountability that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family had already faced.

While talking to newsmen outside the accountability court here, Captain Safdar said ,”We are still appearing in the courts as we respect the rule of law and the constitution”.

Terming Imran Khan as “fake captain”, he said “I am a genuine military captain whereas Imran is a fake track suit captain”.

Captain Safdar said if the PML-N political opponents had turned it into a political battle, no one can fight it better than PML-N.”

In a lighter mood, he said, “we played before and now it was turn of opponents to face courts, adding that “we will not let Imran Khan to escape.”

He further said Imran Khan never took the courts seriously. He said Imran Khan is dreaming to become prime minister in the general elections 2018, however his dreams would never come true and he will stay on roads till 2030.