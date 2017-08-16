ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): Minister for Interior Prof Ahsan
Iqbal Wednesday said nobody would be allowed to sabotage peace
in Karachi.
He was chairing a meeting over the law and order in Karachi.
The minister was given a briefing by Director General Rangers
Sindh in the meeting attended by high level officials of interior
ministry.
He said Karachi was the backbone for the progress of
economy of Pakistan.
Ahsan said no leniency would be shown towards anti-state
elements.
He said those who were doing peaceful politics would be
respected.
The minister appreciated the abilities and services of
Rangers, adding due to efforts of Rangers, crime rate was
considerably reduced in Karachi.
Nobody to be allowed to sabotage peace in Karachi: Ahsan
