Nobody can deprive masses from right to rule: Nawaz

GUJRAT Aug 11 (APP): Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on

Friday said right to rule rests with the masses and everybody should respect

sanctity of vote.

“Mockery of sanctity of vote should come to an end now. It is the

will of the people that should prevail to elect their representatives

and give them chance to serve them,” he said addressing a mammoth rally.

Thousands of supporters and party workers thronged to roads to

listen to their leader in scorching heat as their enthusiasm was worth

seeing who were carrying banners, placard and posters, bearing slogans

and picture of their leaders.

They have been waiting for hours in humid weather, their leader

who after deposition for the third time had decided to go to his voters

and take them into confidence on events that led to his disqualification.

“It is unfortunate that for the last 70 years the mandate of masses

had been mocked and no Prime Minister in the country could complete

tenure in the government,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif said after coming to power fulfillment of promises

was his prime priority but he was not allowed to fulfill this agenda.

“I promised you to end loadshedding, create jobs, revive economy and

carry forward development. But, once again I had been dethroned and

was not given time to serve you.”

He said with the steps taken by his government load shedding

had decreased and CNG was available at stations, tube wells were

irrigating agriculture land and jobs were being created under the

game changer dynamic CPEC.

“I struggled for progress and fulfillment of promises made to you.

Had I been not disqualified, situation would have changed,” he added.

Sharif said this trend of sending home, the elected Prime Ministers

should end now as he questioned, “why I was sent home when there was no

corruption charge against me. Could I be disqualified for not getting

salary from my son’s company.”

Nawaz said there was no charge of corruption, kick backs or

commission against him, then why he was disqualified. “If loadshedding

dwindled in my tenure and peace was restored in Karachi, FATA and

Balochistan, then is it a crime.”

The culture of ‘Might is Right’ can no more survive in the country

as he sought masses support to change this culture who reciprocated

in the same spirit.

He said his government successfully struggled against menaces like

energy crisis, terrorism, unemployment and ushered an era of peace and

prosperity in the country.

He reiterated that with the support of people, he would continue

struggle against problems haunting the people as it a matter of their

prestige and sanctity of their vote.

Nawaz Sharif saluted people for their love and affection for him

and promised to continue struggle for their betterment and national

progress.