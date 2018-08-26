ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):A government spokesperson Sunday rejected news reports regarding nomination of Ameer Muhammad Khan Jogezai as Governor Balochistan.
It was mere a suggestion and was not a final decision, a press release quoted the spokesperson as saying.
Terming the news as baseless, it was further clarified that after surfacing of certain evidences related to Jogezai, no further development took place over the proposal.
No truth in Jogezai’s nomination as Governor Balochistan: Spokesperson
