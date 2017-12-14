No threat to government: PM

LONDON, Dec 14 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said there was no threat to the government and expressed confidence that it would complete its term.

“I do not see any threat to the government. Threats are always there, however our government will have a smooth sailing with interim government to be formed in June,” Abbasi told reporters as he arrived here to hold meeting with the key leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The meeting was attended by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his children Maryam and Hassan, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, here at the office of Hassan Nawaz.

The Minister said the London meeting was previously scheduled and was not meant to take any ‘specific’ decision.

About a statement by Speaker National Assembly that he was not sure if the assemblies would complete their term, Abbasi termed it his personal opinion.

He said he was ready to clear the apprehensions of Speaker, if he had any.

The Prime Minister who arrived here in London from Turkey after attending the extraordinary meeting of Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) said he conveyed Pakistan’s stance at the forum and hoped that the United States would review its decision to relocate its embassy in Jerusalem.

Foreign Minsiter Khawaja Asif in his interaction with media categorically said that the government would complete its term and the PML-N government would once again come into power.

“InshaAllah, we will form government after winning the next general election,” he said, adding that the interim government would be formed for a period of 90 days.