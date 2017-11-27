No technocrat formula as democratic system under 1973 Constitution to continue: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP)::Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani Monday said only a democratic governance system under the 1973 Constitution would continue in the country instead of any Musharraf or technocrat formula.

While chairing the Senate session, he gave the remarks about the current political situation in the country, particularly in connection with the sit-in of a religious group,

Raza Rabbani said the parliament was there to assert the state writ under the 1973 Constitution. Attempts were being made to damage not only democracy, but also the state of Pakistan. “All political forces and intellectuals and professionals should prepare a national narrative so that such trends be stopped and the parliament will have to play a leading role in this regard.”

The parliament, he said, would protect, preserve and defend the constitution and also the democratic system against attempts for imposing Musharraf or technocrat formula.

Earlier, the Senate Chairman observed that the government had not taken the parliament into confidence on the sit-in, which had parlayed the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi for 22 days.

Rabbani claimed there was a civil war like situation in the country as a federal minister had to resign while army had to be called out under Article 245 and an agreement was inked with the protestors. Even parliamentarians were attacked by the sit-in participants while transmission of news channels also remained suspended for 28 hours, he said.

Azam Swati of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) raised the issue of sit-in which had created problems for the people.

Leader of the House Zafarul Haq assured that all facts about the sit-in issue would be presented before the house within three days. A comprehensive discussion on the issue would be held in the parliament, he added.

He recalled that the PTI’s sit-in had also paralyzed the routine activities in the capital for 126 days. “Even parliamentarians were not allowed to enter the Parliament House at that time,” he said, asking as to whether Azam Swati was not aware of the parliament’s sanctity.