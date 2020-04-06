No such example of self- accountability in political history of country: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said there was no such example of self-accountability in the political history of the country.

In a tweet, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fulfilling his responsibilities as a trustee of the people and reshuffle in the cabinet was his discretion.

She said Khusro Bakhtiar did not tender resignation, his portfolio had been changed.