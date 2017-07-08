No solution to IoK sans Kashmiris’ aspirations: Basit

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit has said no solution to Kashmir dispute was sustainable unless it was in sync with aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said after three years in India, he had concluded that talks and pre-conditions could not go together.

“We need uninterrupted dialogue. Our position is very clear, we cannot engage without substantive discussions on Jammu and Kashmir,” Abdul Basit was quoted as saying on an Indian twitter page.

He said over 200,000 Kashmiris attended Burhan Wani’s funeral as they called him a martyr which was unprecedented.

About Afghanistan, the High Commissioner said that Pakistan was doing its best for peace in Afghanistan and would keep doing that because it was in its best interest.