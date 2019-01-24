ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that the present government was pursuing the vision to develop
Pakistan as a modern Islamic welfare state as no society could progress in absence of a social
welfare mechanism.
Addressing the 11th International Corporate Social Responsibility Summit and Awards 2019
ceremony here, the president said even the initial verses of the Holy Quran directed the wealthy
people to spend for the welfare of have-nots.
No society can progress sans social welfare system: President
ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that the present government was pursuing the vision to develop