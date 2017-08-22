No safe havens for terrorists in country: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Minister for Defence Engineer Khurram

Dastgir Tuesday said there was no safe havens for terrorists in

Pakistan and armed forces of the country had destroyed all nurseries

of terrorists.

Talking to PTV, the minister said Pakistan had rendered

sacrifices in the war against terrorism and over 60,000 people,

including personnel of armed forces and law enforcing agencies,

and civilians, had lost their lives.

He said the Pakistan Army bravely fought the terrorists

and the American army should learn from its in that regard.

The Pakistani Army, he said, had set precedents through its

operations of Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasad and rooted out terrorism

from the country.

The minister said Pakistan wanted a comprehensive dialogue with

the United States and Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif would

soon visit Washington.

He said US President Donald Trump criticized economic policies

being pursued in South Asia and the main reason for which was the

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the ever growing Pak-China

relations.

Moreover, the US was desparate because of its failure in

Afghanistan as evident from the fact that it had no full time

ambassador in that country for the last eight months, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the United States (US) had used

all tactics in Afghanistan to cover up its failure.

He said US aid had been continuously decreased from last eight

years.

The minister said Pakistan was in favour of a peaceful Afghanistan

and ready for playing a role for it because without Pakistan

peace could not be restored there.

He said the border with Afghanistan was being fenced as that

country’s soil was being used for attacks against Pakistan.

To a question, the minister said it was the responsibility of all

political parties to make the country prosperous and peaceful for the

next generations.

Pakistan’s security and economic stability were linked with

political stability, he added.

Dastgir said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) believed

in the supremacy of the law. Despite reservations the party accepted

the court decision disqualifying former prime minister Nawaz Sharif,

he added.