No safe haven for terrorists on Pakistan’s soil: Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, Sept 5 (APP): Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir

Tuesday rejected the declaration of the BRICS Summit in China

naming terrorist groups in the region and said there was no safe haven

for terrorists on Pakistan’s soil.

“We reject the declaration of the BRICS Summit,” he told a

meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defence here.

Later, talking to media persosns he said around 40 percent of

Afghanistan was a safe haven for terrorists while Pakistan had taken

action against all militant groups on its soil.

He said most of the terrorists being killed in Afghanistan belonged

to the Haqqani network, while attacks in Pakistan also emanated from

that country. The world powers should see what the real facts were,

he added.

Regarding the humanitarian crisis being faced by Rohingya Muslims

in Myanmar, the minister stated Pakistan was reviewing the situation.

To a query about US President Donald Trump’s recent comments, the

minister said Pakistan faced no foreign aggression. The country’s defence was in safe hands, he added.

He said Pakistan’s armed forces were doing their duties efficiently

as strict surveillance of the country’s ground, aerial and naval borders

was being conducted.

Khurram Dastgir said any action from America would cause

instability in the region. Pakistan, he said, had conducted successful operations Zarb-e-Azb and Rad-ul-Fasaad to eliminate terrorism but the

world had not acknowledged the same.