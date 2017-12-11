No safe haven for terrorists in pakistan: Aizaz

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to United States, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry on Monday said there was no safe haven for terrorists in Pakistan and the government was focusing on securing borders with Afghanistan.

Terrorists were using the Afghan soil for creating unrest in Pakistan, he said this while talking to a private news channel.

He said out of the last 128 terrorist incidents in Pakistan, 125 had links with the Afghanistan areas. According to US report, more than 43 per cent area was not in control of Afghan government, adding that Haqqani and Taliban were using those areas for their objectives, he added.

The Ambassador said Pakistan was focusing to secure its borders with Afghanistan and expect the same from Afghanistan.