No public hospital being privatized: Shahbaz

MULTAN, Mar 14 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said Tuesday that no public sector hospital was being privatized.

Talking to the media after paying a surprise visit to Children Complex here, Shahbaz Sharif said that Kidney Centre and extension project of Children Complex would soon be made functional.

He said the Punjab government was speding Rs 2 billion on Children Complex extension project and 150 beds would be added to the health facility.

He said that Nishtar Medical College had been upgraded to uinversity.

Earlier, he paid a visit to Kidney Centre.

The CM Punjab inquired after the patients. He also inspected Regional Blood Centre. He expressed displeasure over the presence of untrained staff in CT scan room, delay in provision of gas for installation of laundry plant and dirty bed sheet in X-ray room.

He said the government had spent billions of rupess on health sector for the provision of modern healthcare facilities to the masses, adding that provision of best medical facilities to masses was his mission.

The CM inspected the operation theatres and dialysis unit and sanitary situation of the hospital.

Provinical Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed and other officers of health department accompanying the Punjab CM.